$1.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to post sales of $1.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza reported sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year sales of $4.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DPZ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $559.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $511.12.

In related news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 73.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $564.33 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $567.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $521.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

