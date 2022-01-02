$132.17 Million in Sales Expected for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to post $132.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.80 million. Q2 reported sales of $108.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year sales of $500.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $498.69 million to $501.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $583.45 million, with estimates ranging from $578.00 million to $594.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $126.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.70.

Shares of Q2 stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.44. 175,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Q2 has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $148.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.46 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, COO John E. Breeden sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $38,226.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total transaction of $4,795,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,502 shares of company stock valued at $14,875,566. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Q2 during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Q2 by 64.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Q2 during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Q2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Q2 during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

