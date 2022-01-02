1ST Source Bank Has $14.94 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

1ST Source Bank lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.9% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 211,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 24,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the third quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 111,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,013,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 36,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 30,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $171.07 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $151.47 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.93.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

