1ST Source Bank Sells 500 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

1ST Source Bank lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $7,487,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,060,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 33,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 327,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,658,000 after buying an additional 45,031 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $85.34 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $85.60. The stock has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.98.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

