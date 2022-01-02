21,680 Shares in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Bought by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNTY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Century Casinos in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Century Casinos by 160,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Century Casinos by 465.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 626,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after buying an additional 515,874 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Century Casinos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,000. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of CNTY stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.17. Century Casinos, Inc. has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $16.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 3.05.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $116.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 17.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

