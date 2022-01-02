21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Up to $8.98

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.98, but opened at $9.17. 21Vianet Group shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 2,660 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VNET. HSBC upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNET. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 12,106,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,570,000 after buying an additional 2,439,909 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,875,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,553 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,081,000. Blackstone Inc lifted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,702,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $222,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,469,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

