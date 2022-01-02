$23.56 Million in Sales Expected for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) will post $23.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.81 million and the lowest is $23.30 million. Investar reported sales of $22.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year sales of $96.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $96.10 million to $96.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $94.80 million, with estimates ranging from $92.30 million to $97.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.56 million. Investar had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 5.15%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ISTR. Piper Sandler downgraded Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of ISTR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,058. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84. Investar has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $190.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Investar’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Investar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Investar in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Investar in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Investar by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Investar in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

