$3.05 Billion in Sales Expected for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will report sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.10 billion. AGCO reported sales of $2.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year sales of $11.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.92 billion to $11.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.33 billion to $12.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. OTR Global lowered shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in AGCO by 6.8% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 0.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AGCO by 63.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in AGCO in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.02. 325,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,146. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.19. AGCO has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $158.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

