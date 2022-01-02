34,207 Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Acquired by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 34,207 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter worth approximately $4,333,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 23.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 49.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 20,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Match Group during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $132.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.17. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.51 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 68.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.82.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

