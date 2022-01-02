$401.15 Million in Sales Expected for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will announce sales of $401.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $391.30 million to $411.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp reported sales of $526.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter worth $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.94. 165,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.17. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $39.41 and a 1-year high of $56.77. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

