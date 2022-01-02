$401.15 Million in Sales Expected for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will announce sales of $401.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $391.30 million to $411.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp reported sales of $526.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.
On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Flagstar Bancorp.
Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS.
Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.94. 165,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.17. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $39.41 and a 1-year high of $56.77. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.54.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.
Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile
Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.
Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.