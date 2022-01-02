$5.39 Million in Sales Expected for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will post sales of $5.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $16.50 million. CRISPR Therapeutics posted sales of $370,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,356.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year sales of $905.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $902.00 million to $918.56 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $36.97 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $90.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRSP shares. Cowen started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock.Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.69.

Shares of CRSP traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.78. 1,161,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,253. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $67.15 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.03 and a 200 day moving average of $109.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

