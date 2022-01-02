$590.56 Million in Sales Expected for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) will post sales of $590.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $558.12 million to $623.00 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted sales of $492.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $528.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.58 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AQN shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

NYSE AQN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.45. 1,064,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,834. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,448,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,967 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 58.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,377,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,876 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,151 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,382,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.