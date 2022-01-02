6,849 Shares in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Bought by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $61,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 291.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $86,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $138,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $116.14 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.46 and a fifty-two week high of $116.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.36.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

