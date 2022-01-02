$689.05 Million in Sales Expected for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to report $689.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $695.00 million and the lowest is $683.10 million. Overstock.com reported sales of $684.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Overstock.com.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $689.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.43.

In other news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $400,302.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,448. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Overstock.com by 12,600.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Overstock.com by 155.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.01. The stock had a trading volume of 962,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,358. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $112.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 4.23.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Overstock.com (OSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.