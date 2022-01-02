$8.18 Million in Sales Expected for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) to post $8.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.04 million to $8.32 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC reported sales of $7.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full year sales of $31.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.37 million to $31.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $33.92 million, with estimates ranging from $33.20 million to $34.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 64.14% and a return on equity of 6.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCRD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 75,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,664. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.63. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Flynn acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 2.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 208,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 37.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 319.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 28.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 73,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 16,172 shares during the period. 23.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

