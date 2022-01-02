$853.13 Million in Sales Expected for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will announce $853.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Middleby’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $846.15 million and the highest is $862.00 million. Middleby reported sales of $729.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Middleby will report full-year sales of $3.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.44 million. Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.63.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Middleby by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Middleby by 1.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Middleby by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Middleby by 22.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Middleby by 12.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $196.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.57. Middleby has a one year low of $123.93 and a one year high of $198.99.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

