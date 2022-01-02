$9.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will announce $9.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.32 billion and the lowest is $7.75 billion. Plains All American Pipeline reported sales of $5.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year sales of $38.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.50 billion to $41.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $41.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.84 billion to $46.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Shares of NYSE:PAA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.34. 2,254,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,406,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.83 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $12.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -600.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 200.2% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

