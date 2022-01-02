947 Shares in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Purchased by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in CACI International by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CACI International by 21.0% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in CACI International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CACI opened at $269.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. CACI International Inc has a one year low of $215.18 and a one year high of $290.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $273.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.52.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). CACI International had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CACI. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist upped their target price on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.25.

In other CACI International news, insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $47,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,929 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

