adbank Price Reaches $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last week, adbank has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One adbank coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. adbank has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $9,415.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00046154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005163 BTC.

adbank Profile

ADB is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,253,887 coins. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . The official website for adbank is adbank.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

