Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Invests $137,000 in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 329,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 116,414 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 126,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 29,238 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,450,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,636,000 after buying an additional 179,937 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 26,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 14,083 shares during the period. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 45.36%.

NLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.