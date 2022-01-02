Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 616 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.9% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.16.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $567.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $633.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $622.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

