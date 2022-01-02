Adshares 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.02 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $56.03 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be bought for about $2.57 or 0.00005433 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00189227 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00009917 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000541 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 21,832,065 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.