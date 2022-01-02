Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 11,820 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $45,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,418,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 415,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 130,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 472,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $124,906,000 after purchasing an additional 113,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,568,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.36.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $329.01 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $313.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $235.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

