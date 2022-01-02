Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $59.11 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,112,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,532 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $59,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $53.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.33. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.13 and a 12-month high of $54.33.

