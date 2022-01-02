Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,203 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $9,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $107.90 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.309 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

