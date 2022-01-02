Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,592 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,087 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,054 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $479,619,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $436.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $427.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.10. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $335.37 and a fifty-two week high of $440.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

