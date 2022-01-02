Advisory Services Network LLC Has $10.97 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,922 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 25,596 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 76,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $175.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

