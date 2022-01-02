Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,917 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.5% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 660,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,081,000 after buying an additional 24,705 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 47,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,024,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,106,000 after purchasing an additional 87,963 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 66,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $158.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $467.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.77 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.87.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

