Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 2,635 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $44,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $355.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

