AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th.

AECOM has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AECOM to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

AECOM stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.68. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 66.11, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus increased their target price on AECOM from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.63.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AECOM stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 76.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

