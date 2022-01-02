agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “agilon health inc. which partners with primary care physicians to provide healthcare services. agilon health inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get agilon health alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, agilon health currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of AGL stock opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. agilon health has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.34.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $458.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that agilon health will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $124,339.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan Danieley sold 3,519 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $81,429.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,914 shares of company stock worth $4,846,156.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on agilon health (AGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.