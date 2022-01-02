AIA Group Ltd Buys 2,904 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the second quarter worth approximately $188,570,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 4,427.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 483,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,805,000 after acquiring an additional 472,508 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter worth approximately $65,708,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,733,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,215,397,000 after acquiring an additional 100,298 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the second quarter worth approximately $28,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total value of $1,319,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $359.17 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.27 and a 1-year high of $387.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.91.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.80.

Abiomed Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

