AIA Group Ltd Grows Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 922.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,514 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $18,131,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.3% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 46.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $370.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $133.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.97 and a 52 week high of $372.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.31.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total transaction of $703,906.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total value of $469,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.11.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

