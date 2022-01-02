AIA Group Ltd Has $22.73 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 25.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 300,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,634 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for approximately 1.3% of AIA Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $22,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of CL stock opened at $85.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.98. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $85.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.