AIA Group Ltd Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its stake in Waters by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waters by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Waters by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAT stock opened at $372.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $350.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $243.03 and a 1 year high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

