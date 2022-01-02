AIA Group Ltd Increases Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,722 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Twilio were worth $7,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 363.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total value of $535,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total transaction of $255,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,078 shares of company stock worth $24,474,851 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $263.34 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.00 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.31 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.97.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.46.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

