Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Receives $23.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

AKRTF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Danske upgraded Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aker Solutions ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

OTCMKTS AKRTF remained flat at $$2.82 on Friday. Aker Solutions ASA has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep-water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

