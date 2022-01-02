Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.11.

NYSE BABA opened at $118.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.90. The company has a market capitalization of $322.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.