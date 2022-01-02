Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Lessened by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,449 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 0.9% of AIA Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $15,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after buying an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,395,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $652,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,335 shares in the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $118.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.90. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $108.70 and a fifty-two week high of $274.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.11.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

