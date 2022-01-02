Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC Has $49.56 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC cut its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852,050 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC owned about 0.94% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $49,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $32.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.95. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $33.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.