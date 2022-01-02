AllSafe One Day Trading Volume Reaches $21.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $141,460.65 and approximately $21.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AllSafe

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

