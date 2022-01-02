Alpha Quark Token (AQT) Price Reaches $4.06 on Major Exchanges

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Alpha Quark Token has a total market capitalization of $101.63 million and $14.60 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be purchased for $4.06 or 0.00008633 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00046737 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005260 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Coin Profile

AQT is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,017,606 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io . Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Quark Token

