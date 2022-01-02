Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) dropped 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.09 and last traded at $20.09. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 112,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

TKNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha Teknova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 17.90 and a quick ratio of 17.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.43.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. Research analysts predict that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TKNO. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. 23.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

