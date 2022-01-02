AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $558,000 Stock Holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 810,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,579,000 after acquiring an additional 264,668 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 467,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,033,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 394,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 89,475 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,475,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 227,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOL opened at $26.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.63. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $28.95.

