AlphaMark Advisors LLC Purchases 981 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 70.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $118.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $322.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.90. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BABA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.11.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

