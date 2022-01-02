AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 3,400 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 11.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,387,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,762,000 after purchasing an additional 581,737 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17,714.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 195,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after buying an additional 194,857 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average of $49.65. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.46 and a 1-year high of $49.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.