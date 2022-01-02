Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.0% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,741 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,445,652,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,102,000 after acquiring an additional 473,513 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,118,539,000 after acquiring an additional 452,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 754,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,502,150,000 after acquiring an additional 371,393 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,178.80.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,334.34 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,459.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,439.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

