Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Gap Up to $2.76

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.76, but opened at $2.83. Ambev shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 54,917 shares trading hands.

ABEV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays raised Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

Get Ambev alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 22.81%. Analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 131,194,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,308,000 after buying an additional 754,179 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 125,495,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,368,000 after buying an additional 2,096,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 48.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,638,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,963,000 after buying an additional 14,867,593 shares in the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 3.8% in the third quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,089,000 after buying an additional 707,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 255.1% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 17,745,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,978,000 after buying an additional 12,748,854 shares in the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambev Company Profile (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.