American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,423,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,445 shares during the quarter. American International Group accounts for 0.8% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Boston Partners owned 1.34% of American International Group worth $627,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth about $1,741,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 128,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 39,969 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 845,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,390,000 after purchasing an additional 36,345 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,512,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.07.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $56.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.78.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.09%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

