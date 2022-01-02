AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $2,016,677.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,866 shares of company stock worth $19,714,704. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $132.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $94.89 and a 12-month high of $135.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.20.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

